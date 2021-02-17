CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Williams carries Wyoming over New Mexico 83-74 in OT

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 10:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Marcus Williams had 17 points to lead six Wyoming players in double figures as the Cowboys beat New Mexico 83-74 in overtime on Wednesday night.

New Mexico’s Javonte Johnson made a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left in regulation, and later Williams missed a jumper to force overtime tied at 71. Williams was 4 of 4 from the line and Hunter Thompson made a 3 as the Cowboys outscored the Lobos 12-3 in the extra period.

Xavier DuSell and Thompson finished with 14 points apiece for the Cowboys. Kwane Marble II had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Hunter Maldonado added 11 points.

Makuach Maluach had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Lobos (5-12, 1-12 Mountain West Conference), who have lost four games in a row. Saquan Singleton and Isaiah Marin had 13 points apiece.

