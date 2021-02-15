CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Williams carries Murray State…

Williams carries Murray State over SIU-Edwardsville 86-57

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 8:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — KJ Williams had a career-high 28 points plus 14 rebounds as Murray State rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 86-57 on Monday.

Tevin Brown had 18 points and six rebounds for Murray State (12-9, 9-7 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Chico Carter Jr. added 14 points and Demond Robinson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Mike Adewunmi had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (8-12, 6-8). Shamar Wright added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

Air Force seeks new opportunities to apply the computer-to-prototype model of design

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up