Williams, Bassey carry Western Kentucky over FIU 91-58

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Carson Williams scored 21 points and Western Kentucky rolled past Florida International 91-58 on Sunday.

Charles Bassey scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Hilltoppers (16-5, 8-2 Conference USA). Jordan Rawls and Taveion Hollingsworth added 11 points apiece.

Radshad Davis had 13 points for the Panthers (9-16, 2-14 Conference USA), who have now lost six consecutive games. Tevin Brewer added 11 points. Dante Wilcox had seven rebounds.

