Whitfield scores 20 to lead Campbell past Hampton 73-68

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 8:33 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 20 points as Campbell edged past Hampton 73-68 on Friday night.

Whitfield hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points for Campbell (14-9, 10-6 Big South Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Joshua Lusane added 12 points and Messiah Thompson had 10 points.

Davion Warren had 20 points for the Pirates (9-13, 8-9). Dajour Dickens added 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, and Russell Dean had 12 points and six assists.

The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Pirates this season. Campbell defeated Hampton 76-57 last Thursday.

