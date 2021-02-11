CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Whitfield leaner lifts Campbell past USC Upstate 72-71

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 10:33 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield scored the game-winner on an off-balance baseline jumper through contact with 8.8 seconds left and Messiah Thompson came off the bench to score 19 as Campbell rallied past South Carolina Upstate 72-71 on Thursday night.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points for Campbell (11-9, 7-6 Big South Conference). Whitfield added 14 points. Joshua Lusane had seven rebounds and blocked a potential game-winner by USC Upstate at the buzzer.

South Carolina Upstate scored a season-high 40 first-half points but was held scoreless over the final 4:12, missing its last seven shots of the game.

Everette Hammond had 20 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (4-14, 4-8). Nevin Zink added 13 points. Khydarius Smith had 11 points. Tommy Bruner had 10, but his potential game-winner was blocked at the buzzer.

