White lifts W. Michigan over Cent. Michigan 67-65

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 5:14 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — B. Artis White had 16 points and Greg Lee sank a baseline jumper with 1.7 seconds left as Western Michigan edged past Central Michigan 67-65 on Saturday.

Lee had 16 points and eight rebounds for Western Michigan (4-11, 3-7 Mid-American Conference). Josiah Freeman added 11 points.

Travon Broadway Jr. scored a career-high 29 points for the Chippewas (6-12, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Caleb Huffman added 11 points. Malik Muhammad had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas for the season. Western Michigan defeated Central Michigan 76-61 on Dec. 18.

