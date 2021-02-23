CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Wheeler's triple-double helps Georgia…

Wheeler’s triple-double helps Georgia cruise past LSU 91-78

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler recorded Georgia’s first triple-double in program history, and the Bulldogs cruised to a 91-78 victory over LSU on Tuesday night.

Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 sophomore from Houston, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists. He sealed the record on an alley-oop pass to K.D. Johnson with 10:46 left.

Toumani Camara added a double-double with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia (13-9, 6-9 Southeastern Conference). He also had a career-best three blocks. K.D. Johnson added 21 points and Tye Fagan had 18. Wheeler is four assists shy from breaking Pertha Robinson’s single-season program record of 169 set in 1994-95.

Camara scored 14 points in the first half and Fagan had 11 as the Bulldogs closed on a 21-6 run for a 45-29 lead at the break.

Cameron Thomas had 21 points to lead LSU (14-7, 9-5), which had a three-game winning streak end. Ja’Vonte Smart added 19 points, Trendon Watford had 13 and Jalen Cook 11. The Tigers shot 33% (10 of 30) in the first half and committed eight of their 11 turnovers. They pulled to 79-67 with five minutes to play but did not get closer.

Georgia, which has won two of its last three games, is scheduled to conclude the regular season with a home game against South Carolina on Saturday. LSU plays at No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday and ends its regular season hosting Vanderbilt on March 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

Age-old small business contracting challenge rears its ugly head, again

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up