CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » West, Taylor lead Marshall…

West, Taylor lead Marshall over Old Dominion 87-67

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jarrod West and Andrew Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Marshall rolled past Old Dominion 87-67 on Saturday night.

Taevion Kinsey added 17 points for the Thundering Herd.

West shot 5 for 6 from 3-point range and distributed six assists. Taylor also filled the stat sheet with eight assists and seven rebounds, Taevion Kinsey scored 17 points with six rebounds and Goran Miladinovic scored 10 for Marshall (10-5, 4-4 Conference USA).

Austin Trice had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (9-5, 5-3). Joe Reece added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jaylin Hunter had 12 points and six assists.

The Thundering Herd evened the season series against the Monarchs with the win. Old Dominion defeated Marshall 82-81 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NITAAC details timing, evaluation plans for $40B IT services contract

Agencies begin to revise and reissue COVID-19 safety plans to their workforces

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up