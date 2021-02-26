CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. vaccination update | J&J vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Welp scores 29 to…

Welp scores 29 to carry UC Irvine over UC San Diego 80-55

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had a season-high 29 points plus 10 rebounds as UC Irvine easily defeated UC San Diego 80-55 on Friday.

Welp made 14 of 17 shots.

Brad Greene had 12 points for UC Irvine (13-8, 10-4 Big West Conference). Austin Johnson added 10 points.

Hugh Baxter had 11 points for the Tritons (5-9, 2-9). Toni Rocak added 10 points.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Tritons for the season. UC Irvine defeated UC San Diego 79-65 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up