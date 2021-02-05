CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Welp lifts UC Irvine…

Welp lifts UC Irvine past CSU Bakersfield 70-53

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 11:05 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 16 points and four blocks as UC Irvine stretched its home win streak to eight games, defeating Cal State Bakersfield 70-53 on Friday.

Dawson Baker had 11 points for UC Irvine (10-5, 6-1 Big West Conference).

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Cameron Smith had seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (11-7, 7-4). Czar Perry added six assists.

Taze Moore, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup led the Roadrunners, had six points on 1-of-7 shooting.

___

___

