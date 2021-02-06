CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Webster scores 20 to…

Webster scores 20 to lead Hawaii past Cal Poly 84-68

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 2:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Webster had 20 points as Hawaii topped Cal Poly 84-68 on Friday night.

Mate Colina had 14 points and nine rebounds for Hawaii (6-5, 4-5 Big West Conference). Casdon Jardine added 14 points. Junior Madut had 13 points.

Hawaii totaled 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Colby Rogers had 15 points for the Mustangs (3-12, 1-8). Alimamy Koroma added 14 points. Mark Crowe had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up