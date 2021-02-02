CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » Weathers scores 20 to…

Weathers scores 20 to lead Duquesne past Dayton 69-64

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 11:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcus Weathers had 20 points as Duquesne held on to beat Dayton 69-64 on Tuesday night.

Michael Hughes had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Duquesne (7-6, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tavian Dunn-Martin added six assists.

Jalen Crutcher had 28 points and six assists for the Flyers (10-5, 6-4). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. R.J. Blakney had 10 points.

The Dukes evened the season series against the Flyers with the win. Dayton defeated Duquesne 72-63 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Commission tells DoD to prepare for ‘military AI readiness’ by 2025

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up