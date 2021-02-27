CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Weathers carries Texas Southern past Alabama St. 86-76

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:08 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Michael Weathers matched his season high with 23 points as Texas Southern defeated Alabama State 86-76 on Saturday.

Weathers made 10 of 11 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.

John Walker III had 14 points and nine rebounds for Texas Southern (10-8, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 14 points. John Jones had 13 points.

Texas Southern totaled 49 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Jordan Cousin scored a season-high 21 points for the Hornets (4-10, 4-10). Kenny Strawbridge added 19 points. LaTrell Tate had 16 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama State 80-73 on Jan. 30.

