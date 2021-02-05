CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Watkins lifts Merrimack past…

Watkins lifts Merrimack past St Francis (Pa) 59-54

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mikey Watkins posted 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Merrimack narrowly beat St. Francis (Pa.) 59-54 on Friday.

Malik Edmead had 11 points for Merrimack (6-4, 6-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jordan Minor added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 14 points and six rebounds for the Red Flash (5-12, 4-9). Ronell Giles Jr. added 11 points and Maxwell Land had nine rebounds.

The Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Merrimack defeated St. Francis 68-62 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress to probe how military bases fared during paralyzing winter storms

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up