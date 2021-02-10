Washington looks to knock off No. 20 USC

No. 20 Southern California (15-3, 9-2) vs. Washington (3-14, 2-11) Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 20 Southern California (15-3, 9-2) vs. Washington (3-14, 2-11)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Southern California looks to give Washington its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Washington’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 25 Utah State Aggies 78-61 on March 22, 2019. Southern California has won its last four games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERS: Washington’s Quade Green has averaged 15.4 points while Jamal Bey has put up 9.8 points. For the Trojans, Evan Mobley has averaged 16.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.9 blocks while Tahj Eaddy has put up 12.8 points.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 32.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 89.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southern California is a perfect 13-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-3 when fewer than three Trojans players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Trojans. Washington has an assist on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) over its past three outings while Southern California has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37 percent, ranking the Trojans eighth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Washington sits at just 25 percent (ranked 256th).

