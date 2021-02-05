CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Warrick scores 21 to lead N. Kentucky past Milwaukee 87-73

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 9:29 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marques Warrick had 21 points as Northern Kentucky got past Milwaukee 87-73 on Friday.

Bryson Langdon had 19 points for Northern Kentucky (10-8, 8-5 Horizon League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Adham Eleeda added 17 points. Adrian Nelson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner, the Norse’s leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, scored eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Northern Kentucky registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 23 assists.

DeAndre Gholston tied a career high with 24 points for the Panthers (7-7, 6-6). Josh Thomas added 13 points. Te’Jon Lucas had 12 points and six assists.

