Walker scores 18 to carry UCF past South Florida 81-65

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 9:34 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — C.J. Walker had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Central Florida beat South Florida 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Darius Perry and Darin Green Jr. each had 14 points for Central Florida (7-11, 5-10 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Adams had 11 points.

Alexis Yetna had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Bulls (7-8, 3-6). David Collins added 13 points.

The Knights evened the season series against the Bulls. South Florida defeated Central Florida 68-61 on Jan. 2.

