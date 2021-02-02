W. Michigan, BG look to end streaks

Western Michigan (2-11, 1-7) vs. Bowling Green (10-7, 6-5) Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan (2-11, 1-7) vs. Bowling Green (10-7, 6-5)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks to extend Western Michigan’s conference losing streak to eight games. Western Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Central Michigan Chippewas 76-61 on Dec. 18, 2020. Bowling Green has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green’s Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Falcons have allowed only 75.5 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 80 per game they gave up in non-conference play.LEAPING FOR LEE: Greg Lee has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Western Michigan is 0-11 when it allows at least 65 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

COMING UP SHORT: Western Michigan has dropped its last five road games, scoring 58.2 points and allowing 74.2 points during those contests. Bowling Green has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62.3 points while giving up 80.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-best rate in the country. The Western Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 335th among Division I teams).

