Vrankic leads Santa Clara over Pepperdine 86-82

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 8:53 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 26 points as Santa Clara edged past Pepperdine 86-82 on Saturday.

Jalen Williams had 17 points for Santa Clara (10-6, 4-4 West Coast Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Christian Carlyle added 16 points. Giordan Williams had 10 points.

Santa Clara totaled 52 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Colbey Ross had 26 points and six assists for the Waves (10-9, 6-4). Jan Zidek added 18 points and nine rebounds. Kessler Edwards had 11 points.

