VMI (9-9, 4-5) vs. Wofford (11-5, 8-2)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI seeks revenge on Wofford after dropping the first matchup in Lexington. The teams last met on Jan. 13, when the Terriers shot 52.6 percent from the field while limiting VMI to just 47.4 percent en route to the two-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Storm Murphy is putting up 19.1 points and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Terriers. Complementing Murphy is Tray Hollowell, who is putting up 12.9 points per game. The Keydets are led by Greg Parham, who is averaging 19.1 points.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Terriers have scored 75.1 points per game against SoCon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.GIFTED GREG: Parham has connected on 49.5 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: VMI has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 69.5 points and allowing 80.1 points during those contests. Wofford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 69.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Both VMI and Wofford are ranked at the top of Division 1 when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Keydets are ranked fourth in the nation with 11 3-pointers made per game this season while the Terriers are ranked ninth with 10.6 per game.

