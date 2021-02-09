VMI looks to sweep WCU

VMI (10-9, 5-5) vs. Western Carolina (8-11, 1-9) Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

VMI (10-9, 5-5) vs. Western Carolina (8-11, 1-9)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina seeks revenge on VMI after dropping the first matchup in Lexington. The teams last played each other on Jan. 27, when the Keydets outshot Western Carolina from the field 50 percent to 33.8 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 26-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: VMI’s Greg Parham, Jake Stephens and Myles Lewis have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 72 percent of all Keydets points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Keydets have scored 78.1 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.GIFTED GREG: Parham has connected on 48.7 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Keydets are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 10-4 when they exceed 71 points. The Catamounts are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 8-4 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: VMI is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-9 when fewer than five Keydets players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The VMI offense has scored 80.6 points per game this season, ranking the Keydets 25th among Division I teams. The Western Carolina defense has allowed 78 points per game to opponents (ranked 291st overall).

