CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » VCU holds on for…

VCU holds on for 67-64 win over Saint Bonaventure

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Lofton made a layup with six seconds remaining to pull Saint Bonaventure within two of VCU, but the Rams were able to hold off the Bonnies for a 67-64 win on Friday night.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 22 points to lead the Rams.

Hyland hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Vince Williams Jr. had 11 points for VCU (15-4, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win.

Jalen Adaway had 23 points for the Bonnies (10-3, 8-3). Osun Osunniyi added 11 points. Dominick Welch had 10 points.

The Rams evened the season series against the Bonnies with the win. Saint Bonaventure defeated VCU 70-54 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

NTSB for cyber? Sens. consider single agency for cyber incident investigations, information sharing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up