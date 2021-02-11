Valpo, Missouri St. meet in conference play

Valparaiso (7-13, 4-7) vs. Missouri State (12-5, 8-5) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes…

Valparaiso (7-13, 4-7) vs. Missouri State (12-5, 8-5)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes meet as Valparaiso squares off against Missouri State. Both teams last played this past Wednesday. Missouri State knocked off Southern Illinois by 12 points, while Valparaiso fell 76-52 to Bradley.

SENIOR STUDS: Valparaiso’s Donovan Clay, Ben Krikke and Eron Gordon have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Crusaders points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Isiaih Mosley has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Valparaiso is 0-10 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Missouri State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points and has allowed 64.8 points per game over its last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Missouri State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Bears are 4-5 when opponents score more than 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Bears have averaged 19.9 foul shots per game this season.

