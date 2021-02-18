Utah State seeks revenge on Boise State

Utah State (14-6, 11-3) vs. Boise State (17-4, 13-3) ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise…

Utah State (14-6, 11-3) vs. Boise State (17-4, 13-3)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State goes for the season sweep over Utah State after winning the previous matchup in Boise. The teams last went at it on Feb. 17, when the Broncos shot 44.4 percent from the field and went 15 for 17 from the free throw line en route to the 79-70 victory.

STEPPING UP: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 17.4 points while Abu Kigab has put up 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Aggies, Neemias Queta has averaged 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and three blocks while Marco Anthony has put up 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Alston has connected on 42.6 percent of the 122 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Boise State is a perfect 15-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Broncos are 2-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

FLOOR SPACING: Utah State’s Miller has attempted 106 3-pointers and connected on 41.5 percent of them, and is 9 for 23 over the last five games.

STIFLING STATE: Utah State has held opposing teams to 38.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Aggies have held opposing shooters to 36.7 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.