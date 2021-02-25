CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
UTA looks for home win vs Arkansas St.

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 6:30 AM

Arkansas State (10-10, 7-6) vs. Texas-Arlington (11-12, 7-8)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its sixth straight win over Arkansas State at College Park Center. The last victory for the Red Wolves at Texas-Arlington was an 82-66 win on Jan. 2, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Shahada Wells is putting up 16.7 points and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Mavericks. Sam Griffin is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 14 points per game. The Red Wolves have been led by Norchad Omier, who is averaging a double-double with 12 points and 11.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wells has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. Wells has accounted for 33 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-4 when scoring at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mavericks are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 6-12 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Red Wolves are 7-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 3-10 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Sun Belt teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

