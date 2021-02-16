USC Upstate seeks revenge on Presbyterian

South Carolina Upstate (4-16, 4-10) vs. Presbyterian (7-12, 5-10) Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate (4-16, 4-10) vs. Presbyterian (7-12, 5-10)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate seeks revenge on Presbyterian after dropping the first matchup in Clinton. The teams last played on Feb. 15, when the Blue Hose shot 52.7 percent from the field en route to a 75-65 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Rayshon Harrison is putting up 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill has complemented Harrison and is putting up 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Tommy Bruner, who is averaging 13.8 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Harrison has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last five games. Harrison has 33 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Presbyterian is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 7-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

COLD SPELL: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last five road games, scoring 62.4 points, while allowing 75.2 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Presbyterian has held opposing teams to 66.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.

