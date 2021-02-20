UNLV looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

UNLV (9-11, 6-7) vs. San Jose State (5-14, 3-12) Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

UNLV (9-11, 6-7) vs. San Jose State (5-14, 3-12)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. UNLV has won by an average of 16 points in its last seven wins over the Spartans. San Jose State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, a 76-74 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, David Jenkins Jr. and Nicquel Blake have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 32.5 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: UNLV is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 9-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

WINNING WHEN: UNLV is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Runnin’ Rebels are 1-11 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is rated first in the MWC with an average of 71.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.