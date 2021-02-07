UNLV looks for home win vs Air Force

Air Force (4-13, 2-11) vs. UNLV (7-9, 4-5) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force (4-13, 2-11) vs. UNLV (7-9, 4-5)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV looks for its 10th straight win over Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center. The last victory for the Falcons at UNLV was a 75-68 win on Jan. 4, 2014.

LEADING THE CHARGE: UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton has averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 14.3 points. For the Falcons, A.J. Walker has averaged 14.4 points while Chris Joyce has put up 11.8 points.ACCURATE A.J.: Walker has connected on 41.9 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 33 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Runnin’ Rebels are 0-9 when they allow at least 72 points and 7-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Falcons are 0-10 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Air Force has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.2 points, while allowing 72 per game.

BALL SECURITY: Air Force’s offense has turned the ball over 14.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.3 turnovers over its last three games.

