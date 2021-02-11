UNCG looks to extend streak vs Mercer

UNC Greensboro (14-6, 9-3) vs. Mercer (12-7, 5-6) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro…

UNC Greensboro (14-6, 9-3) vs. Mercer (12-7, 5-6)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mercer. UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Bears. Mercer’s last win in the series came on Feb. 17, 2018, a 77-74 win.

SQUAD LEADERS: The versatile Isaiah Miller is averaging 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals to lead the charge for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.4 points per game. The Bears have been led by Neftali Alvarez, who is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Miller has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Mercer is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Bears are 7-7 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. Mercer has 49 assists on 84 field goals (58.3 percent) across its previous three outings while UNC Greensboro has assists on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SoCon teams. The Spartans have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.