UNC plays Northeastern

Northeastern (9-7) vs. North Carolina (12-7) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern (9-7) vs. North Carolina (12-7)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and North Carolina look to bounce back from losses. Northeastern fell 68-57 at Towson on Sunday. North Carolina lost 60-48 to Virginia on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern’s Shaquille Walters, Jason Strong and Greg Eboigbodin have combined to score 36 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyson Walker has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northeastern is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northeastern is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Huskies are 4-7 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.4 percent this year. That rate is the third-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Northeastern stands at just 18.5 percent (ranked 335th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.