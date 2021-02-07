UNC looks to extend streak vs Miami

Miami (7-11, 3-10) vs. North Carolina (12-6, 7-4) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Miami (7-11, 3-10) vs. North Carolina (12-6, 7-4)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. In its last five wins against the Hurricanes, North Carolina has won by an average of 11 points. Miami’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2018, a 91-88 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Isaiah Wong is averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hurricanes. Harlond Beverly is also a key contributor, accounting for seven points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 12.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Wong has connected on 32.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Miami has dropped its last four road games, scoring 58 points and allowing 78.5 points during those contests. North Carolina has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.5 points while giving up 69.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Heels have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hurricanes. North Carolina has an assist on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) across its previous three games while Miami has assists on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 15.1 offensive boards per game.

