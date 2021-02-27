CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
UNC Greensboro tops E. Tennessee St. 85-74 in OT

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:08 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had a career-high 32 points as UNC Greensboro beat East Tennessee State 85-74 in overtime on Saturday.

Kaleb Hunter had 16 points for UNC Greensboro (18-8, 13-5 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley added 14 points. Hayden Koval had 13 points and three blocks.

Ledarrius Brewer had 18 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (12-11, 8-7). Vonnie Patterson added 13 points. David Sloan had 12 points. Damari Monsanto and Silas Adheke each had nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Spartans leveled the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated UNC Greensboro 71-61 on Jan. 2.

