UIC looks to end streak vs IUPUI

Illinois-Chicago (8-9, 5-7) vs. IUPUI (5-8, 4-8) Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI looks to…

Illinois-Chicago (8-9, 5-7) vs. IUPUI (5-8, 4-8)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI looks to extend Illinois-Chicago’s conference losing streak to six games. Illinois-Chicago’s last Horizon win came against the Youngstown State Penguins 67-66 on Jan. 22. IUPUI lost 79-72 to Green Bay in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Marcus Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Elyjah Goss have collectively accounted for 64 percent of IUPUI’s scoring this season and 73 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Illinois-Chicago, Teyvion Kirk, Michael Diggins, Braelen Bridges and Rob Howard have combined to account for 58 percent of all Illinois-Chicago scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Minnett has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Flames are 3-9 when opponents score more than 66.

COLD SPELL: Illinois-Chicago has lost its last three road games, scoring 70.7 points, while allowing 75.3 per game.

TIGHTENING UP: IUPUI’s offense has turned the ball over 13 times per game this year, but is averaging 9.3 turnovers over its last three games.

