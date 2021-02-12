UIC looks to end streak vs IUPUI

Illinois-Chicago (8-10, 5-8) vs. IUPUI (6-8, 5-8) Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI looks to…

Illinois-Chicago (8-10, 5-8) vs. IUPUI (6-8, 5-8)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI looks to extend Illinois-Chicago’s conference losing streak to seven games. Illinois-Chicago’s last Horizon win came against the Youngstown State Penguins 67-66 on Jan. 22. IUPUI is coming off an 89-69 win at home over Illinois-Chicago in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Marcus Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Elyjah Goss have combined to account for 66 percent of IUPUI’s scoring this season and 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Illinois-Chicago, Teyvion Kirk, Michael Diggins, Braelen Bridges and Rob Howard have combined to account for 59 percent of all Illinois-Chicago scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Burk has made or assisted on 43 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. Burk has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Illinois-Chicago has lost its last four road games, scoring 70.3 points, while allowing 78.8 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jaguars have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Flames. IUPUI has an assist on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) across its past three contests while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 27 of 71 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: IUPUI’s defense has forced 13.8 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 10.6 turnovers over its last five games.

