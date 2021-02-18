CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
UIC looks to end streak vs Green Bay

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 6:30 AM

Green Bay (7-15, 7-11) vs. Illinois-Chicago (8-11, 5-9)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to extend Illinois-Chicago’s conference losing streak to eight games. Illinois-Chicago’s last Horizon win came against the Youngstown State Penguins 67-66 on Jan. 22. Green Bay fell 71-66 to Northern Kentucky in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Teyvion Kirk, Michael Diggins, Braelen Bridges and Rob Howard have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Kirk has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. Kirk has accounted for 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Flames are 3-11 when opponents score more than 66 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: Illinois-Chicago’s defense has forced 10.6 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 13.7 takeaways over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

