UConn, Providence meet in conference play

UConn (8-4, 5-4) vs. Providence (9-10, 5-8) Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays…

UConn (8-4, 5-4) vs. Providence (9-10, 5-8)

Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays host to UConn in a Big East matchup. Each team is coming off a loss this past Saturday. Providence lost 92-81 to St. John’s, while UConn came up short in an 80-73 game to Seton Hall.

STEPPING UP: Providence’s David Duke has averaged 17.5 points, six rebounds and 5.1 assists while Nate Watson has put up 17.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Huskies, R.J. Cole has averaged 13.8 points and four assists while Tyrese Martin has put up 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Duke has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Providence field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UConn is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Huskies are 3-4 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

FLOOR SPACING: UConn’s Isaiah Whaley has attempted 11 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 2 for 6 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.7 percent. The Huskies have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.