UCLA looks to sweep Arizona

Arizona (14-7, 8-7) vs. UCLA (14-5, 10-3) Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona seeks revenge…

Arizona (14-7, 8-7) vs. UCLA (14-5, 10-3)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona seeks revenge on UCLA after dropping the first matchup in Tucson. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Bruins outshot Arizona 49 percent to 43.1 percent and made 15 more free throws en route to a five-point victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Arizona has relied heavily on its freshmen. James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis, Bennedict Mathurin and Jordan Brown have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Wildcats points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE AKINJO: Akinjo has connected on 39.2 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bruins are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 5-5 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Wildcats are 13-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or worse, and 1-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: UCLA has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 60.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 24.7 free throws per game.

