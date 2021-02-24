UC Davis looks to extend streak vs Cal Poly

UC Davis (6-6, 4-4) vs. Cal Poly (3-15, 1-11) Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 5 p.m.…

UC Davis (6-6, 4-4) vs. Cal Poly (3-15, 1-11)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal Poly. UC Davis has won by an average of 14 points in its last seven wins over the Mustangs. Cal Poly’s last win in the series came on Feb. 2, 2017, a 74-70 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal Poly’s Alimamy Koroma, Colby Rogers and Brantly Stevenson have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Mustangs points over the last five games.

BIG WEST BOOST: The Mustangs have allowed just 71.4 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 76.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.EXCELLENT EZRA: Ezra Manjon has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-15 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mustangs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Aggies. Cal Poly has an assist on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) across its past three games while UC Davis has assists on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big West teams. The Aggies have averaged 23.1 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.