CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » UAB goes up against…

UAB goes up against Rust College

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rust College vs. UAB (16-4)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers will be taking on the Bearcats of Division III Rust College. UAB lost 69-64 at Louisiana Tech in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tavin Lovan has averaged 12.7 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Blazers. Complementing Lovan is Michael Ertel, who is averaging 12.7 points per game.TERRIFIC TAVIN: In 20 appearances this season, UAB’s Tavin Lovan has shot 55.2 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB went 7-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Blazers scored 63.9 points per contest across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

RAND studies show devastating effects and climate of military sexual assault, harassment

CISA tells agencies to patch or unplug on-premise Microsoft email systems

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up