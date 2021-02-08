CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Tulsa looks to extend…

Tulsa looks to extend streak vs Tulane

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tulane (7-7, 2-7) vs. Tulsa (9-8, 6-6)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulane. In its last seven wins against the Green Wave, Tulsa has won by an average of 9 points. Tulane’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2017, an 81-69 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tulsa’s Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Walker has had his hand in 54 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. Walker has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Green Wave are 0-5 when they allow at least 68 points and 7-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Golden Hurricane are 0-6 when allowing 69 or more points and 9-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 70 points. The Golden Hurricane are 4-8 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all AAC teams. The Green Wave have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New VA secretary 'digging in' on agency's collective bargaining challenges

USPS 10-year plan looks to redefine 'unachievable' service standards

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

Schedule F is gone, but the debate continues in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up