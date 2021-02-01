CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Va. pandemic rent relief program | DC-region test results
Troy takes on Spring Hill

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 3:30 PM

Spring Hill vs. Troy (8-9)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be taking on the Badgers of Division II Spring Hill. Troy is coming off a 65-59 win at home against App State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Troy’s Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Duke Miles have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Trojans scoring over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: In 17 appearances this season, Troy’s Zay Williams has shot 49.3 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 2-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Trojans put up 66 points per matchup across those nine games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

