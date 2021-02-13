CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Trammell leads Seattle over New Mexico St. 83-72

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 1:48 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 22 points as Seattle beat New Mexico State 83-72 on Friday night.

Emeka Udenyi had 12 points for Seattle (9-7, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference). Aaron Nettles added 12 points. Riley Grigsby had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Seattle totaled 48 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Donnie Tillman had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (4-5, 1-4). Jabari Rice added six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

