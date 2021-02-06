CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Townsend leads Denver over North Dakota 85-81 in OT

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 5:45 PM

DENVER (AP) — Jase Townsend had 23 points as Denver ended its 13-game losing streak, beating North Dakota 85-81 in overtime on Saturday.

North Dakota defeated Denver 85-82 in OT on Friday.

The Pioneers went 5-for-5 shooting in OT and then salted the game away at the foul line before Caleb Nero was off the mark with a 3-pointer with two seconds to go.

Jase Townsend hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds to go in regulation, pulling Denver into a tie at 69. Both teams missed 3-pointers after that and Denver couldn’t get in a final shot with a second left.

Eric Moenkhaus had a career-high 17 points for Denver (2-13, 1-7 Summit League), making two free throws with 7.7 seconds in OT for the final margin. Sam Hines Jr. added 13 points. Roscoe Eastmond had seven rebounds and six assists.

Filip Rebraca had 16 points for the Fighting Hawks (6-15, 6-9). Ethan Igbanugo added 15 points. Tyree Ihenacho had 14 points and six assists. Seybian Sims had 13 points and 11 rebounds, hitting two free throws with 10.1 seconds to play to pull North Dakota within 83-81.

North Dakota scored 45 first-half points, a season high for the team.

