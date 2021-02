Top 25 College Basketball Schedule The Associated Press

All Times EST Sunday’s Games No. 4 Ohio St. vs. No. 9 Iowa, 4 p.m. No. 8 Villanova at Butler,…

All Times EST Sunday’s Games No. 4 Ohio St. vs. No. 9 Iowa, 4 p.m. No. 8 Villanova at Butler, Noon No. 12 Houston vs. South Florida, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.