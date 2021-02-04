CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » College Basketball » Tonje scores 16 to…

Tonje scores 16 to carry Colorado St. past Wyoming 74-72

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 11:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — John Tonje came off the bench to tally 16 points, the last a driving layup with 5.8 seconds left, to lift Colorado State to a 74-72 win over Wyoming on Thursday night.

Wyoming’s 3-pointer from the top of the key bounced off the back iron as time expired.

David Roddy had 15 points and eight rebounds for Colorado State (13-4, 10-3 Mountain West Conference). Kendle Moore added 11 points. James Moors had 10 points.

Marcus Williams had 17 points and six assists for the Cowboys (10-8, 4-7), hitting a 3-pointer with 12 seconds seconds to play to tie the game at 72. Xavier DuSell added 17 points. Hunter Maldonado had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up