Toledo looks to extend streak vs Miami

Miami (8-8, 5-6) vs. Toledo (16-6, 11-3)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. In its last 13 wins against the RedHawks, Toledo has won by an average of 10 points. Miami’s last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2010, a 55-47 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors. Mekhi Lairy, Dalonte Brown, James Beck and Isaiah Coleman-Lands have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all RedHawks points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. Jackson has accounted for 20 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rockets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the RedHawks. Toledo has an assist on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Miami has assists on 32 of 78 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 80.5 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 26th among Division 1 teams. The Miami defense has allowed 72.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 216th).

