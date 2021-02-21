CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Tinsley, Petcash each score…

Tinsley, Petcash each score 16 to carry Binghamton past NJIT

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 6:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — George Tinsley and Dan Petcash each scored 16 points as Binghamton defeated NJIT 72-58.

Dan Petcash had 16 points for Binghamton (4-13, 4-10 America East Conference). Thomas Bruce added 12 points. Tyler Bertram had 11 points and six assists.

Zach Cooks had 20 points and five steals for the Highlanders (7-11, 6-10). Mekhi Gray added 13 points. Kjell de Graaf had nine rebounds.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders for the season. Binghamton defeated NJIT 76-63 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

LANGUAGE: en

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up