CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Thomas scores 16 to…

Thomas scores 16 to lead Georgia St. over Troy 65-53

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 7:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Thomas posted 16 points as Georgia State got past Troy 65-53 on Saturday.

Corey Allen had 16 points for Georgia State (11-5, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Justin Roberts added 13 points and nine assists. Kane Williams had 12 points and six rebounds.

Kam Woods had 15 points for the Trojans (10-14, 4-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Nick Stampley added 13 points and eight rebounds. Desmond Williams had seven rebounds.

Zay Williams, the Trojans’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Georgia State defeated Troy 80-66 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up