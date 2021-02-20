CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Thomas carries Milwaukee over Oakland 89-87 in 2OT

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 8:47 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Thomas scored 22 points as Milwaukee edged past Oakland 89-87 in double overtime on Saturday. Te’Jon Lucas added 21 points, including the winn er, and 13 assists for the Panthers.

Courtney Brown Jr. had 15 points for Milwaukee (8-11, 7-10 Horizon League), which ended its five-game losing streak. DeAndre Gholston added 14 points and seven rebounds. Amir Allen scored 12 with 12 rebounds.

Daniel Oladapo had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (10-17, 10-10). Micah Parrish added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Trey Townsend had 16 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Moore had 14 points, 15 assists, and seven rebounds.

Moore was 3 of 16 shooting and . Rashad Williams, who was second on the Golden Grizzlies in scoring (13 ppg) scored five points and was 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Parrish made two free throws for Oakland to knot regulation at 74-74. Allen scored on a drive with two seconds left as Milwaukee ended the first overtime 82-82 and opened te second with another basket in the paint.

Thomas brought Milwaukee into an 87-87 tie with 1:01 left in the second OT and Lucas scored the winner with four seconds on the clock.

Oakland defeated Milwaukee 85-81 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

