CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun returning kids to class | WHO team visits virus lab | NPS requiring masks | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » The Latest: Louisville-Syracuse basketball…

The Latest: Louisville-Syracuse basketball game postponed

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 9:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Atlantic Coast Conference says Louisville’s men’s basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed.

The league said the postponement was due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ program.

It’s the second postponement in three games for Louisville, which is due to visit No. 14 Virginia on Saturday. The Orange visit Clemson on Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Vendors remain on edge as CMMC inches closer initial operating capability

Austin creates safe haven for transgender troops as DoD solidifies policy

USPS creating dashboard to address performance data demands

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up